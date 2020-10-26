close
Mon Oct 26, 2020
October 26, 2020

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are hoping to raise second child at Pataudi Palace

Mon, Oct 26, 2020
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor planning to start their lives with their second child at the Pataudi Palace

Bollywood’s power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are awaiting to welcome a new addition into their family.

And in the midst of this happy phase in their lives, the lovebirds are planning to start their lives with their second child at the Pataudi Palace.

During an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the Tanhaji actor said: "I can, and it would be a good life. I'd garden, swim, cook, read, be around the family, and have a few friends over once in a while.”

“It's what I have been doing for the longest time. And we have an apartment in Mumbai, so we can fly out there for work. We just need some good schools around."

"And for me there's nothing better than waking up in my country home and spending a Sunday reading in a large bed, surrounded by my wife, kids and dogs,” he added.

