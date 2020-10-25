Pregnant Anushka Sharma is craving for Navratri food

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first baby with husband Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, is craving for delicious Ashtami food during her pregnancy.



The mom-to-be Anushka took to Instagram and gave her fans a glimpse of Navratri food (Puri, Chane and Halwa) saying she was craving for it.

She wrote, “Missing this today and now.”

Later, the Zero actress also shared another Instagram story where she wished her fans on Dussehra.

Anushka wrote, “May this Dussehra light up a bright year ahead for all of us! Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous Dussehra.”

Previously, Anushka had turned to Instagram and posted a dazzling photo of her flaunting her growing baby bump.

She wrote, “Pocketful of sunshine.”

Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child and the baby is due in January 2021.