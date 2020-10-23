Arjun Kapoor showers love on his girlfriend Malaika Arora on her 47th birthday

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor showered love and extended sweet wishes to his ladylove Malaika Arora on her 47th birthday.



The Panipat star shared an adorable photo of his girlfriend and showered love on her saying “Happy birthday my fool @malaikaaroraofficial.”

Malaika Arora and Arjun recently defeated coronavirus after they were diagnosed with the Covid-19.

The actress has also resumed her work as judge on India’s Best Dancer show.

The Dabang actress is celebrating her 47th birthday today and received love and sweet wishes from her fans and fellow B-town stars.