Disha Patani looks ravishing as she flaunts her beauty in makeup

Bollywood actress Disha Patani entertained fans with her makeup skills as she shared a stunning snap on her Instagram.

Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend, who is an avid social media user, displayed her new talent on Instagram Stories as she shared a photo of herself.

The fitness diva never fails to capture attention on social media with her new ideas to enthrall admirers as she enjoys a massive fan following for all the obvious reasons.

Clad in a black jacket, she shows off a nude makeup look while opting for glossy pink lip colour and blush-filled cheeks.

Disha, who made her acting debut in South films, ventured into Bollywood with the film 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' showing her acting skills with late Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani.

The gorgeous star posted her snap on her Instagram handle, flaunting her makeup skills at times and this is what she did in her latest photo. The actress shares a flawless selfie by stating that the makeup has been done by her.

