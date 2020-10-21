Pregnant Kareena Kapoor’s latest ‘pouting’ photo sends fans into frenzy

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan, who wrapped up her Delhi schedule for her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, is 'excited' to return home.

The Good Newwz actress turned to Instagram and shared her dazzling selfi where she is seen pouting, sending the fans into a frenzy.

Kareena looked gorgeous in no makeup look and captioned the endearing post, “Just pouting away... excited to go home” followed by two heart emoticons.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time. Fans also flooded the comment section with praises and dropped heart emojis.



Kareena Kapoor, who is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan, was in Delhi with hubby and son Taimur.

She was in Delhi for the shooting of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.