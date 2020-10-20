Varun Dhawan shares an emotional note as he completes 8 years in Bollywood

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Acclaimed Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan became one of the top-tier stars in B-Town within no time.
And celebrating his eight years in Bollywood, the Student of the Year actor penned a heartfelt note for his fans and expressed his gratitude to them for all that they did for him.
“It’s been 8 years since this journey began between me and u. Thank u for believing in me when no one did. I remember every city I toured. The signs, letters, gifts, tattoos and most Importantly the love,” he wrote on Twitter.
“When I cried u cried when I laughed u laughed but most importantly I know u cared for everything I did and that’s the most important thing. Be safe love Varun,” he added.