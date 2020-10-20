close
Tue Oct 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
October 20, 2020

Varun Dhawan shares an emotional note as he completes 8 years in Bollywood

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 20, 2020
'It’s been 8 years since this journey began between me and u,' wrote Varun Dhawan

Acclaimed Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan became one of the top-tier stars in B-Town within no time. 

And celebrating his eight years in Bollywood, the Student of the Year actor penned a heartfelt note for his fans and expressed his gratitude to them for all that they did for him.

“It’s been 8 years since this journey began between me and u. Thank u for believing in me when no one did. I remember every city I toured. The signs, letters, gifts, tattoos and most Importantly the love,” he wrote on Twitter.

“When I cried u cried when I laughed u laughed but most importantly I know u cared for everything I did and that’s the most important thing. Be safe love Varun,” he added.


Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz