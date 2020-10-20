Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s third collaboration to go on floors next month

The dynamic duo of actor Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty is teaming up once again for a new thriller.

The actor will be jumping on-board the Simmba director’s next project, titled Cirkus, making it his third collaboration with Shetty.

The film will also be bringing on board Jaqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hedge, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Mukesh Tiwari and many more stars.

The film is all set to go on floors from next month and will be getting shot in a number of locations in India, including Mumbai, Goa and Ooty.

It will be ready for release by the end of 2021.