Sun Oct 18, 2020
Web Desk
October 18, 2020

Pregnant Anushka Sharma looks radiant in her latest viral photo

Web Desk
Sun, Oct 18, 2020
Pregnant Anushka Sharma looks radiant in her latest viral photo

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first baby with husband Virat Kohli, looked radiant in her latest photo that went viral on social media platforms.

The Zero actress is currently in Dubai and she was spotted with fans.

Anushka stepped out recently in Dubai and a glimpse from her outing went viral on social media.

In the dazzling viral picture, Anushka could be seen glowing with her baby bump.

Anushka was dressed in an orange floral outfit with subtle makeup and a gold necklace.

The celebrity couple announced in August that they are soon going to be parents. She turned to Instagram and wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

View this post on Instagram

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ️

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on



