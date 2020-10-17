Pregnant Kareena Kapoor had threatened her parents she would elope with Saif Ali Khan: report

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who celebrated her eighth wedding anniversary with husband Saif Ali Khan on Friday, had reportedly threatened her parents she would elope with Saif as she wanted a hush-hush wedding.



According to Indian media reports, the Good Newwz actress wanted a hush-hush wedding away from media glare in 2012, however, her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita tried their best to reason with Bebo against it.

Kareena, who is expecting her second baby, had threatened her parents that if they did not allow them do it their way, she would run away to London and get married alone.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan got married on October 16, 2012.

Also, according to the report, many people had also warned Kareena against marrying Saif at the peak of her career, however, she was so in love with him and did it anyway.

The couple is currently in Delhi with son Taimur, where they are staying with Saif’s mother Sharmila Tagore at the Pataudi Palace.

Kareena was in Delhi for shooting of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.