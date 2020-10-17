close
Sat Oct 17, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
October 17, 2020

Madhuri Dixit's husband pens down emotional note for her on 21st wedding anniversary

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 17, 2020
Madhuri Dixit’s husband pens down emotional note for her on 21st wedding anniversary

Indian star Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Shriram Nene shared an emotional note for wifey as the couple is celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary today.

The Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with her hubby and wrote, “Today marks the beginning of another year, full of adventures with the man of my dreams. We are so different yet so alike & I am grateful to have you in my life. Happy Anniversary to you & us Ram.”

Dr Nene also took to photo-video sharing app and posted the PDA-filled picture and wrote, “21 years ago, found my soulmate and started on our journey together.”

He further said, “Every day is amazing and look forward to many more adventures together. Happy 21st Anniversary!”

Madhuri and Shriram Nene got married on October 17, 1999 and they have two sons 15 years old Ryan Nene and 17 years old Arin Nene. 

