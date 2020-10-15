Billboard Music Awards 2020: List of winners in key categories

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Some of the biggest names in the music industry were honoured on Wednesday at the Billboard Music Awards.
While cheers and applause were canned due to a COVID-impacted show at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater, host for the evening, Kelly Clarkson managed to wow the virtual audience with her fiery rendition of Higher Love, with Sheila E. and Pentatonix.
"Tonight is about the way music touches us all because music connects with us in so many ways, no matter who you are it moves us sometimes literally," said Clarkson.
John Legend dedicated his performance to wife Chirssy Teigen days after the couple suffered the loss of their unborn baby.
Alicia Keys, Luke Combs and Brandy also set fire to the stage with their performances.
Here’s a list of winners in key categories:
Top Artist:
Top 100 Song:
Top Male Artist:
Top Female Artist:
Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
Top Social Artist:
Top Song Sales Artist:
Top R&B Artist:
Top Country Artist:
Top Latin Artist:
Top Christian Artist:
Top Billboard 200 Album: