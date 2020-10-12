Katrina Kaif on how she felt working with Ranbir Kapoor after their split

Katrina Kaif and Ranir Kapoor had once been the ‘it’ couple of Bollywood as they painted the town red with their high-profile romance.

However, after the two broke up, chaos was unleashed amongst fans and tabloids as many jumped to conjectures about their relationship.

Soon after the split, the two were roped in to star side by side in the film Jagga Jasoos.

Speaking about how she felt working alongside Ranbir soon after their split, Katrina told DNA India: “Whether it was, how difficult it was, is honestly something that will stay with me. And only with me.”

“Because it’s not something I want to discuss. Not now, maybe. You can never say about the future, but definitely not right now. Whatever it was, however it was, it will always stay with me,” she added.