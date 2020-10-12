close
Mon Oct 12, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
October 12, 2020

Mehwish Hayat says 'I’m not heartless, I just learned how to use my heart less'

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 12, 2020

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat, who made it to Oscars Selection Committee 2020', has shared a stunning picture of herself on social media with a meaningful caption.

The 'Punjab Nahi Jaungi' star looked demure as she posted a  snap of herself with a meaningful message on Instagram, describing her fans what sort of personality she is. The actress told them that   she's not a 'heartless' person at all.

Revealing a new thing about herself,  the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient, shared a chic picture on social media  with a caption: 'I’m not heartless, I just learned how to use my heart less.'

She  appeared to be  supermodel in blue attire as she let her brunette locks cascade upon her shoulders. Her smokey eyes attracted massive applause from her admirers. 

Previously, Mehwish revealed: 'I am honoured to be part of the Oscar Selection Committee for this year alongside our own two time Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy," the Tamgha-e- Imtiaz holder posted, adding that she’s looking forward to seeing the nominated films they choose together, put forward.

"At least this is one way that we can be putting a positive image of our country and highlighting our talent on the world stage, InshaAllah!"

