Sun Oct 04, 2020
October 4, 2020

Anushka Sharma looks stunning as she flaunts her pregnancy glow

Sun, Oct 04, 2020
Anushka Sharma looks stunning as she flaunts her pregnancy glow

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with husband cricketer Virat Kohli, looked radiant as she flaunted her pregnancy glow in her latest dazzling photo.

The Sui Dhaaga actress turned to Instagram and shared her monochrome photo with two heart emoticons.

Anushka looked stunning in the dazzling picture as she flashes her smile at the camera.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans and it has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Earlier, parents-to-be Anushka and Virat had announced in August that they were expecting their first baby.

