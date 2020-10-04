Did you know Katrina Kaif broke up with Salman Khan over text messages?

Salman Khan proposes Katrina Kaif for marriage: This is her reply

Katrina Kaif was rumoured to be in a long-term relationship with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Their romance started when Katrina started her journey to stardom and was a newbie still. Salman helped Katrina launch her Bollywood career and provided ample support throughout.

However, their relationship could not stand the test of times, and ended in Katrina breaking up with Salman over text messages!

According to a close friend of the actress, "She was shooting in Ooty with Ranbir Kapoor when this happened."

It all started when Katrina was shooting for Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani with Ranbir and the two got close to each other.

The starlet fell for Ranbir - who already had a poor reputation with the ladies - and decided to end things off with Salman.

She was desperate to make the move instantly, hence she did not waste a second and sent a text to Salman.

"She didn't want to wait till she got back home. So, she texted him that it was over from her side, but they could still remain friends. Salman was furious and decided to land up on the film's set," revealed Katrina's friend.

"A scared Katrina was afraid to confront Salman in person. Fortunately for her, the star never showed. His family and very close friends advised him against this."

However, her intimacy was not the only reason behind Katrina breaking up with Salman.

According to her other friends, she was frustrated with the actor.

"There is no shock value to this breakup. It was destined to happen. Katrina was getting more and more frustrated with Salman" the friend said.

“Katrina had been telling close friends how she can't relate to Salman anymore. Not only is the age difference vast, but she's also fed up of him," her fellow ended.