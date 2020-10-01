Alia Bhatt wants to ‘punch all those who think star kids have it easy’

Alia Bhatt was asked whether she entered the industry ready to face the bumps on the road

With Bollywood’s nepotism debate spiraling out of control, Alia Bhatt has undoubtedly become the main target.

Unearthed reports have now shown how the Raazi actor feels about the continuous talk around star kids having an edge over other actors in the industry.

During an interview with an Indian entertainment portal, the actor was asked whether she entered the industry ready to face the bumps on the road.

"Nope! No one is prepared to face the highs and lows, no matter how much you know about the industry. Even Steven Spielberg's daughter won't be prepared for the journey ahead of her. It is always your own journey, irrespective of the family you come from,” she had reportedly said.

"I don't think your mum, dad, father or chachu can change that or mend that for you. So, I want to punch all those people who say that star kids have it easy because it makes no sense. The way the world is today, either you have it or you don't,” she went on to say.

"But even in this case, the first person I call is not my father. I call Karan Johar. When you are a part of the film world, there is a certain sense of belonging, you feel that hum sab ek hi khandaan ke hain. But even those who come from non-film backgrounds become part of this family," she added.