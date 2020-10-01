MS Dhoni sets foot into the world of showbiz with new mythological web series

MS Dhoni had founded his own media company with the name of Dhoni Entertainment earlier in 2019

Former captain of the Indian team, MS Dhoni is now trying to dabble into the entertainment business by backing a mythological sci-fi web series.

The cricket champ, who had founded his own media company with the name of Dhoni Entertainment earlier, is now taking his production dreams further by producing a series based on a book by a debutant author.

Spilling the details about the project, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi, who is stepping into the role of managing director for the series said, as per Hindustan Times: “The book is a mythological sci-fi which explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori who has been captured at a high-tech facility.”

“The secrets revealed by this Aghori could alter the myths of the ancient, beliefs of the existing and course of the forthcoming,” she went on to say.

“We would like to ensure that we execute all the aspects of this universe and bring out every character and story to the screen, with as much precision as possible. Web series fit our purpose better than adapting it into a feature film,” she added.

Dhoni had made his production debut in 2019 with the docu-series Roar of the Lion.