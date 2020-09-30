Sara Ali Khan reportedly admits Sushant Singh Rajput was ‘unfaithful’ to her

Sara Ali Khan revealed details about her relationship with Sushant Singh to NCB officials

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan after being named in substance abuse case has wreaked havoc on social media as startling revelations come afloat regarding her relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

As per a report cited by IBTimes, the Simmba star, 25, revealed details about her relationship with Sushant Singh, claiming he ‘wasn’t faithful’ to her, as she was interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The actor had shared chats with NCB officials of her Kedernath costar, claiming that during the brief period in which they were romantically involved, the deceased star ‘hadn’t been faithful to her.’

The report further claims that Sara and Sushant had called it quits in 2019.