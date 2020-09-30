Sajal Ali packs on the PDA with Ahad Raza Mir in adorable birthday post

Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir hold onto each other tightly in close embrace in latest photo

Sajal Ali gushed over husband Ahad Raza in an endearing photo that she uploaded on his birthday.

Ahad, who turned 27 years' old on Tuesday, was treated by his darling wife to an adorable birthday wish on Instagram.

In the photo, the two can be seen packing on the PDA while holding onto each other tightly in a close embrace.

While Ahad holds her face up in love, Sajal can be seen smiling warmly to the side.

"Happy birthday to my one and only. May you always shine," the Alif starlet captioned the love-filled photo.



Check it out here

Sajal and Ahad tied the knot at an undisclosed location in Abu Dhabi, UAE.



Their wedding festivities took place with close friends and family in attendance on March 14, this year.