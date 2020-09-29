BTS blows the roof off the stage at the ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’: Watch

BTS has been serving up fan service, performances and cashing it in big even with COVID-19 right on their tail and their most recent performance is proof of their dedication to their fans.

The boyband recently rocked the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with their mesmerizing dance moves and sent fans swooning over their charm and charisma.

Check out the video below:

This is not the first time the group rocked the Tonight Show, their past Subway Special is one of the group’s biggest shows to date, closing down Manhattan Grand Central Station in its wake.