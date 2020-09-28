close
Mon Sep 28, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 28, 2020

Soldier embraces martyrdom in gun battle with terrorists: ISPR

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 28, 2020
Captain Abdullah Zafar, 25, who was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations said Monday a soldier embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan's Shakai Vally.

According to the military's media wing, the security troops were patrolling in the area after they had received intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists there.

The soldier, Captain Abdullah Zafar, 25, embraced martyrdom as he led the troops during the patrol, the ISPR said, adding that he was a resident of Kohat's Lachi area.

"Area [has been] cordoned off for clearance operation," the ISPR added.

