Mon Sep 28, 2020
September 28, 2020

Katrina Kaif sends love to Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal on his 31st birthday

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has extended love and sweet wishes to his rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal on his 31st birthday.

The Bharat actress turned to Instagram and shared a lovely photo of Sunny, who is also an actor, in her Insta story and wrote, “Happiest happy birthday @sunsunnykhez.”

“All the love, success and joy this year,” Katrina further wrote with love emoticon.

Vicky also turned to Instagram and shared a childhood photo with brother Sunny and wished him on his birthday.

Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Happy Birthday bro! @sunsunnykhez.”

