‘Difficult’ nanny who once threatened the Queen’s authority gets brutally sacked

The Queen once flexed her ultimate authority after a ‘difficult’ nanny questioned her role as a parent in front of Prince Charles.

Royal author Bryan Kozlowski recounted this instance in his book Long Live the Queen! 13 Rules for Living from Britain's Longest Reigning Monarch.

Per Kozlowski, there was once a nanny working under the Queen named Helen Lightbody. This nanny was rather peculiar and even particular about what Prince Charles could and could not eat. So much so that on one occasion the nanny ‘shot down’ the Queen’s diet recommendation for her own son.

Helen Lightbody is one nanny who has been photographed the most next to the royal family. She would often follow the royals around, even on their days off.

Kozlowski recalls, "It's said [Lightbody] took pleasure in tormenting the Palace kitchen with her exacting standards.”

"Dishes for young Charles were constantly being refused or remade based on little more than Nanny Lightbody's personal whims. The Queen eventually had enough and fired her."

While the Queen is known for her kind and patient nature, what set her off was pudding. To be exact, an incident regarding pudding sent the monarch over the edge and it all resulted in Helen Lightbody losing her position, as well as her job.

Once, "In 1956, the Queen sent the nursery a simple request that Charles, then eight years old, be given a special pudding she thought he might like.”

The "nanny Lightbody refused, crossed the dessert from the menu, and incurred the Crown's wrath. Nobody crosses out the Queen's request."