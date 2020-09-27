Ajay Devgn reveals his ‘biggest weakness and strength’ on Daughters Day

Bollywood Ajay Devgn has revealed that his daughter Nysa is his sharpest critic, his biggest weakness and strength as well.



In his message on Daughters Day, Ajay and Kajol sent love and greetings to their daughter Nysa Devgn.

The Singham actor turned to Instagram and shared a cute photo of his daughter and penned down an emotional note.

He wrote, “My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She’s a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl. #HappyDaughtersDay.”

Kajol also dropped comment on the hubby’s post saying “Me too”.



Later, she also posted her dazzling picture on photo-video sharing platform and wrote, “What I love most about you my dear daughter is ur unique point of view. It’s always just a little different from mine and it makes me look at myself and everything else in a totally different light! And that’s so hard for me to do. So #happydaughtersday to me you. #shotbynysa.”

On the work front, Kajol and Ajay Devgn were last seen in OM Raut directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

