‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan looks super cool in latest photo

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrays the titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, looked super cool in his latest photo he shared on social media.



Engin Duzyatan aka Ertugrul turned to Instagram and shared his adorable photo in black three-piece suit. In the picture, the actor could also be seen holding black mask in his hands.

The Ertugrul star looked dashing in the latest photo, which has gone viral on the internet shortly after he shared in his Instagram story.

Earlier, Engin Altan wife Neslisah Alkoclar also turned to photo-video sharing platform and posted her dazzling photos with her old friends.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.