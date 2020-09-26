Sajal Ali's latest photo leaves Janhvi Kapoor stunned

Sajal Ali and Janhvi Kapoor indulged in some cross-border love and exchanged heartfelt messages with each other on Instagram.

It all started when Sajal posted an ethereal picture of herself on the photo-sharing app.

As much as it wowed Sajal's fans, it also left Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor completely stunned.

In the photo, Sajal can be seen looking beautiful in a black and white photo.

She is dressed in a black tee shirt and a pair of blue denims.

The photo warmed Janhvi's hearts, who sent the actress infinte love in the comments.

The Dhadak actress sent three heart emojis to Sajal.

Check out below

Sajal and Janhvi are often seen exchanging warm messages with each other and the two are quite close.



Sajal has worked with Janhvi's mother, late actress Sridevi, in 2017 film Mom.