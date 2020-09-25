Ranveer Singh asks NCB to let him stay with Deepika as she ‘suffers from anxiety’

Ranveer Singh asks NCB to let stay with Deepika as she ‘suffers from anxiety’

Amid the chaos that has escalated after Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh fly back to Mumbai from Goa as NCB probes Bollywood’s A-list celebrities over the drug abuse case.

Amongst other celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, Deepika's name also emerged after her 2017 WhatsApp chats with manager Karishma Prakash were retrieved. The actor in that conversation is allegedly seen asking for hash.

According to sources cited by Zee News, Ranveer has formally asked the NCB officials if he can accompany his wife during her probe.

He specifically stated in his application that his wife occasionally suffers from anxiety and panic attacks and he wishes to be with her during this tough time.

Deepika will be investigated by NCB on 26 September.

According to sources, Ranveer has formally asked the NCB officials if he can accompany his wife during her probe. Singh specifically stated in his application that his wife occasionally suffers from anxiety and panic attacks and he wishes to be with her at this tough time.