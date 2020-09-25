Deepika Padukone books charter flight to fly to Mumbai ahead of NCB appearance

Deepika Padukone booked a charter flight to arrive in Mumbai to appear before NCB

Deepika Padukone arrived in Mumbai with husband Ranveer Singh amid tight security on Thursday.



The actress booked a charter plane to arrive in the coastal city. She was also accompanied by manager Karishma Prakash and three members of her legal team.

Deepika has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after her name emerged in the drugs nexus case.

The agency recovered Whatsapp chats earlier in which a person named 'D' asked for drugs from another person named 'K.'

Sources from the investigative agency confirmed, "Deepika Padukone has acknowledged the summons and has submitted to joining the investigation on Saturday."

Apart from Deepika, actresses Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta have also been issued summons by the NCB.







