Ayeza Khan rocks a traditional look to stun fans

Popular actress Ayeza Khan stunned fans as she rocked a traditional look during her latest photoshoot.
Ayeza shared chic snaps of herself from a recent styling session on social media, giving an impression as she reminisced about her pre-wedding days.
The Mehar Posh actress, in the pictures, is seen enjoying beautiful moments of a woman who's going to start her dreamy journey ahead. Her appearance narrates the tales of eastern heritage tradition.
The actress's new dress is treasured with all those breathtaking details & elegance that will create the magic for her followers.
She put on a hand embroidered attire to showoff her elegance with a smile on her face. Ayeza adorned her look with heavy traditional jewelry that served her as a beauty elevator.
On the work front, the actress is enthralling her fans with romantic drama series 'Mehar Posh' alongside husband Danish Taimoor.