Deepika Padukone discusses drugs case with lawyers ahead of NCB interrogation

After Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau, she has now met up with her lawyers.

According to a report by Times Now, the Padmaavat actor had been shooting for a film in Goa when she was summoned by the NCB.

Following the news, the actor met with her lawyers virtually to seek legal advice about what her next step will be.

Deepika is now expected to depart from Goa as she has to present herself before the NCB on September 25 for questioning.

Earlier reports revealed that along with Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh were also called for questioning by NCB.

An official told IANS: "Summons have been issued to Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh for questioning. Besides four Bollywood actors, the NCB has also summoned fashion designer Simone Khambatta.”