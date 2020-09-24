Ayuhsmann Khurrana ‘humbled’ to be part of Time’s 'most influential people in the world'

Ayushmann Khurrana became the only Indian actor to join TIME’s list of the 100 most influential people

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is known as one of the industry’s most socially and politically aware stars.

Now, the Luka Chuppi star has finally been recognized on an international platform for the positive influence he has had over the years.

Khurrana became the only Indian actor to join TIME’s list of the 100 most influential people across the globe.

Sharing the news on his Instagram, the actor wrote: “TIME’s list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world is out, I’m honored to be a part of this group: time.com/time100 @TIME #TIME100.”

Speaking about receiving the honour, Khurrana was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying: “I’m truly humbled with the recognition that TIME has bestowed on me. As an artiste, I have only looked to contribute towards bringing a positive change in society through cinema and this moment is a huge validation of my belief system and my journey.”



“I have always believed that cinema has the power to bring about change by triggering the right conversations among people and society. Hopefully, through my content choices, I have been able to contribute towards my country and countrymen,” he added.