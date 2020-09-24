close
Thu Sep 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
September 24, 2020

FIR registered against Anurag Kashyap after rape allegations come to surface

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 24, 2020
They revealed that additional investigation is also underway in the case against Anurag Kashyap

A first information report (FIR) has been filed against Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

Registered at Versova police station on Tuesday, the FIR fell under Indian Penal Code 376 (I) (rape), 354, (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), according to an official of the Mumbai Police.

They revealed that additional investigation is also underway in the case and the director will also be called in for questioning over the alleged sexual assault incident.

Actor Payal Ghosh had accused Kashyap of sexual misconduct. She alleged in her complaint that the director sexually assaulted her at her home in Versova back in 2013. 

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz