FIR registered against Anurag Kashyap after rape allegations come to surface

A first information report (FIR) has been filed against Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

Registered at Versova police station on Tuesday, the FIR fell under Indian Penal Code 376 (I) (rape), 354, (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), according to an official of the Mumbai Police.

They revealed that additional investigation is also underway in the case and the director will also be called in for questioning over the alleged sexual assault incident.

Actor Payal Ghosh had accused Kashyap of sexual misconduct. She alleged in her complaint that the director sexually assaulted her at her home in Versova back in 2013.