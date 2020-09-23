Sushant Singh Rajput confessed he was ‘never treated as an outsider’ in Bollywood

The death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput has sparked a heated debate of nepotism and stirred conversation around “insiders” and “outsiders.”

While many have been commenting about how the late Kedarnath actor was treated by the industry and voicing out opinion on nepotism on his behalf, his own views seem to be poles apart from what is being talked about today.

In an interview given back in 2016, Sushant gives his take on the same issue and claims he does ‘feel like an insider.’

"If I feel like one, it is because I am one - it has nothing to do with the people here. They make me feel like an insider,” he said.

“I cannot complain of favouritism because all the films I have done till now and all I will be doing in the future are not the best offered to me, but the best offered to me at that time,” he went on to say.

"Irrespective of the situation, I would still do those films, so I can't say I have been treated as an outsider,” he added.

Furthermore, he had also spoken about nepotism, saying: "Nepotism very much exists in Bollywood. If you are an insider, your success gets multiplied by 10 and failure gets divided much less but if you are an outsider, it's the opposite."

"They are willing to forget it once you are a successful insider. But I don't think it affects you over a period of time. Mr Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan were outsiders once, but over a period of time, they were accepted completely into the film industry. Ultimately it's about your love and appreciation of what you do,” he added.