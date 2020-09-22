Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney shares new post with changed caption

Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney, who recently made her Instagram account private, has revealed that she's taking a 'much needed break' to 'get some real work done'.



The stylist, who had deleted a photo of The Duchess of Sussex's wedding from her social media platform shortly after posting it, said she is 'taking a much needed break' from Instagram to 'get some real work done'.

The 40-year-old shared a selfie wearing a red suit and monochrome vest top on Instagram, captioning the post: 'Little girls night before a much needed break to get some real work done. See you in a few weeks.'

She changed the caption afterwards to say she was working on 'an exciting project'.

In her earlier post, which was published on her Instagram story at the weekend, Jessica wrote: 'I'm going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family.'