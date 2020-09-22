Tiger Shroff’s debut song ‘Unbelievable’ is out now

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff’s much-awaited debut song Unbelievable has been released, the actor announced on Tuesday.



Sharing the track on his Instagram handle, the Baaghi 3 actor wrote, “And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough...for me this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience.”

“Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn ... but until then here's presenting our humble effort #YouAreUnbelievable out now!,” the actor further said.

Earlier, sharing the poster of the track, Tiger Shroff had said he always wanted to sing and dance to his own song.



He had said, “Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song, but never really had the courage to take it forward.”