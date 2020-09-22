close
Mon Sep 21, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
September 22, 2020

Sajal Ali shares latest pictures with a sweet message on Instagram

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 22, 2020

Sajal Ali has shared a heart-melting  post  apparently for her better half Ahad Mir on Instagram, asking him 'Haal kaisa hay janab ka?'

The 'Yaqeen Ka Safar' star posted two sweet pictures of herself on  Instagram  with a heartwarming caption that shows her  love for her husband.

Sajal  shared a black and white photo to show off her real beauty with sparkling smile on her face.

The actress  appeared to be gorgeous lady in the second snap as she carried a bunch of flowers in her hands. 

View this post on Instagram

Haal kaisa hay janab ka ?

A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly) on

Earlier, Sajal Ali received an abundance of love from her mother-in-law after she uploaded a picture to her profile. 

Showering immense love on her daughter-in-law, Ahad Raza Mir's mother wrote, "Say Mashallah," with three heart emojis.

