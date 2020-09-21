Katrina Kaif pens down heartfelt birthday wishes for Kareena Kapoor as she turns 40

Indian star Katrina Kaif penned down heartfelt birthday wishes for friend and fellow Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor on her 40th birthday on Monday.



The Bharat actress turned to Instagram and shared an adorable throwback photo of Kareena on her story and wrote, “Happy Birthday. Happiest birthday to the most wonderful @kareenakapoorkhan….”

Katrina went on to say with a heart emoji, “there’s no one like u, may you get back all the kindness and love and positivity u shower on others.”

She also dropped sweet wishes with love in the comment section after Kareena shared a pre-birthday message on her Instagram.

Katrina wrote, “Happiest happiest birthday.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next will be Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.