Esra Bilgic speaks out on gender equality

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who portrays the role of Halime Sultan in Dirilis: Ertugrul, has opened up about gender equality in the society.



Sharing a few pictures of women from Afghanistan and Sudan with hashtag gender equality in Turkish language, the Ramo star posted the iconic quote of late US Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. RBG,” Esra posted.

In the Turkish language (translated by google) Esra Bilgic says “The first two photos are from Afghanistan. It may be a small step for us, but now, in Afghanistan, the name of the mother of the child will be on the identity cards. Previously, only father's name was written.”

“The third photo is from Sudan, where the democracy process started. 24-year-old architecture student Alaa Salah in white attire addresses women. # Social Gender Equality #Kandaka.”

On the work front, Esra has won the hearts of her fans with stellar performance in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

She also received massive applause for her acting in crime drama Ramo, the second season of which has hit the TV screens.