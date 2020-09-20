Shabana Azmi details the harrowing road accident that left her critically injured

Veteran Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi is recounting the harrowing road accident that left her critically injured earlier this year.

During an interview with Times of India, Azmi talked about the car crash that took place in January this year.

“I had fainted. I was told it was a very close shave. Because of the injury to the brain, I can say that I have a brain. Work keeps you going and you need to carry on,” she said.

“I received so much respect and concern from all parts of the world during that accident period and I think that’s one of the main reasons I recovered,” she added.

Earlier in an interview, her husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar too had spoken about her accident to Film Companion: “Who could think we would have such a calamity. The accident that Shabana went through was really deadly. We were in the other car, she was sleeping in the car behind us and when this accident occurred and we went back, the first thought was ‘Is she alive?’ Because the whole car was crushed, had become a heap of junk.”

“Somehow we took her out, she was unconscious with blood all over her face and it was only from the nose. There were no wounds but the whole body has taken such a whiplash, that it will take a little time to be totally normal,” he added.