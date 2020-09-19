‘Ertugrul’ actor Cavit Çetin Güner thanks Pakistani star Nimra Khan

Turkish star Cavit Çetin Güner aka Dogan Alp (Roshaan), who arrived in Pakistan recently, has extended his gratitude to Pakistani actress Nimra Khan.



The Khwaab Tabeer actress, in her Instagram story, had earlier welcomed Cavit Çetin to Pakistan saying “Welcome to Pakistan.”

The Turkish star shared the same picture and thanked the Pakistani actress with a victory emoji saying “Thank you @nimrakhan_official”.

Guner essays the role of Dogan Alp, Ertugrul’s close aide in Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Turkish stars' popularity has skyrocketed in Pakistan after the drama series started airing in the country in Urdu dubbing.