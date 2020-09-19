close
Fri Sep 18, 2020
September 19, 2020

Sat, Sep 19, 2020
Mahira Khan goes motorbiking on the streets: Check out 

Mahira Khan took her fans by surprise after taking on a new avatar recently.

On Friday, the Superstar actress gave a glimpse of her biking adventures to her followers on Instagram.

Clad in a robust helmet, biking pads and shoes, Mahira revealed she  took biking lessons for her upcoming movie Quaid-e-Azam Zindabaad. 

"Aaajaaa meri motor bike pe beth jaaaa @mustafafahad26," she captioned her post, while tagging co-star Fahad Mustafa.

"I learnt how to ride a bike for #QuaideazamZindabad . This video was my second day of lessons.. so you can imagine how good I actually am I also got a certificate after completing all my lessons," she added.

Check out Mahira's post here 

Mahira was mentored by trainers at the Pink Riders Pakistan, an institute that helps women across the country learn how to ride motorcycles. 

She even got a certificate for learning how to ride a bike successfully. 

Starring Mahira and Fahad, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabaad is expected to release by Eid-ul-Azha. 

