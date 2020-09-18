FIA, Facebook agree to collaborate on cyber crimes against women, children

A picture of FIA officials speaking to members of the Facebook administration at a webinar. Photo: FIA Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday announced it was collaborating with Facebook's administration to obtian data related to cyber crimes committed against women and children.



In a press release issued by the agency, it stated that the FIA will nominate focal persons for the cyber crime wing in every province of Pakistan.



These focal persons, in turn, will contact Facebook to obtain necessary statistics on the cyber crimes committed against women and children.

This was decided in a meeting of FIA officials and the Facebook administration during a webinar.