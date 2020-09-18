Shah Rukh was never considered for Salman Khan's 'Wanted': Boney Kapoor

Producer Boney Kapoor has revealed that "Shah Rukh Khan was never offered 'Wanted'. Salman was the one and only choice for the role."

As 'Wanted' turned 11 on Friday, filmmaker Boney denied all the rumours about approaching Shah Rukh for the lead role in his hit movie.



The producer also revealed that Ayesha Takia was not the first choice and they had considered Genelia Deshmukh and Ileana D’Cruz.



The film, directed by Prabhudheva, was a remake of Boney’s Telugu movie 'Pokiri'. The original featured Mahesh Babu in the lead role and traced a cop who doesn’t play by the book.



Boney took to Twitter and Shared trivia from the film on its anniversary with the caption: "#Wanted marked the revival of single screen cinemas. The crowds were back and so was the old forgotten HOUSEFULL board. #11YearsofWanted #Trivia #MagicofCinema."

Boney also thanked the cast and crew for the film and tweeted, "Ek baar jo maine commitment kar li toh Phir..."

