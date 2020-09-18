Indian fashion designer Sharbari Dutta found dead at her home in Kolkata

Eminent Indian fashion designer Sharbari Dutta was found dead at her home in Kolkata, according to Indian media. She was 63.



According to media reports, Sharbari, who lived alone at her residence, was found dead in the washroom on Thursday evening.

Doctors have diagnosed stroke as the cause of her death and the body has been sent for the autopsy, the media reported citing the family sources.

Dutta is survived by her son Amalin Dutt, who is also a fashion designer by profession.