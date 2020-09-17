Pooja Bhatt defends drug consumers: ‘Anyone interested in their rehabilitation?’

Pooja Bhatt became the latest celebrity to defend Bollywood stars under the scanner

As Bollywood’s battle with the drug controversy escalates, many stars have been stepping forth to defend the industry.

Pooja Bhatt became the latest celebrity to defend Bollywood stars under the scanner, asking if anyone understood the plight of those who have been left with no choice but to resort to options like substance abuse to overcome the daily struggles of life.

“Does anyone care about people who live on the ultimate fringe of society,who use drugs to make the pain of living go away?” she tweeted.

“The ones who are too battered & broken to chase dreams but chase substances amidst much poverty & squalor? Anyone interested in their rehabilitation (sic)?” she added.

Her tweet was in the wake of Narcotics Control Bureau launching an investigation into the widespread use of drugs in Bollywood after the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty.

