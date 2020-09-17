Swara Bhaskar asks Kangana to ‘keep the dirt of her mind to herself’ and respect elders

Kangana Ranaut has now been hit out at by another fierce and outspoken voice of Bollywood, Swara Bhaskar

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has practically waged a war on each one of her fellow celebrities in the industry.

The Queen star has now been hit out at by another fierce and outspoken voice of Bollywood, Swara Bhaskar.

Turning to her Twitter, the Veere Di Wedding actor called out Kangana and asked her to have some respect for Jaya Bachchan after the latter’s remarks on the Rajya Sabha MP’s charged speech.

"Sickening Kangana. Shameful comment! Stop it, please. Keep the dirt of your mind limited to yourself, if you want to abuse me, let me .. I will gladly listen to your nonsense and fight this mud wrestling with you,” she tweeted.

“Respect for elders is the first lesson of Indian culture - and you are a perceived nationalist,” said Swara.