Saif Ali Khan gears up for Amazon show 'Dilli'

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has resumed work for Amazon's web series, tentatively titled 'Dilli'.

Khan, who made his digital debut with Netflix’s Sacred Games (2018), will next be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming web show.

Award-winning Bollywood actor has begun dubbing for the high-profile show.

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who is making his digital debut with the show, shared a sneak peek of the dubbing session. In the picture, Khan is seen sitting on a couch with a script in hand.

"Dubbing in the time of COVID-19, Saif Ali Khan with Dilip Subramaniam, the new way of working," Zafar wrote in his social media post.

Dilli, which was earlier titled Taandav, is a political thriller which revolves around the dark side of politics, murders, sex scandals, and more.