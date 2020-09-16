Akshay Kumar posts a heartfelt note for son Aarav on his 18th birthday

Indian star Akshay Kumar celebrated son Aarav’s 18th birthday with a sweet throwback photo and heartfelt message for him.



Sharing a throwback photo with the son, celebrating Holi, the Kesari actor wrote, “Can’t believe this day has come. Happy 18th Birthday to My Boy!!”.

He went on to say, “Big or small I will carry you in my arms until it's time for you to carry me. Now you’re taller than me, more handsome than me, with a Heart 10 x the size of mine. The world can only benefit from you being in it.”

“All my love, hugs & prayers, your loving father,” Akshay further said.



On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif.

The film was set to release in March 2020, but delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.