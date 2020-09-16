Asim Azhar wants to be ‘the first Pakistani’ to team up with K-pop band BTS

Celebrated Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiani also gave a nod of approval to Asim Azhar’s idea

Pakistani pop singer Asim Azhar has his eyes set on a collaboration with the acclaimed K-pop group, BTS.

The Tera Woh Pyar hit maker shared a video of one of the viral BTS edits with a desi twist as the famous boyband shook a leg on his recently-released track, Soneya.

Posting the video on his Twitter account, the singer said he wishes to be the first Pakistani to team with the Korean music sensations.

“I’d love to become the first Pakistani artist to collaborate with BTS. Crossing cultures is always beautiful. K-pop is an example of that, also amazing edit!” Azhar wrote.

Celebrated Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiani also gave a nod of approval to Azhar’s idea and commented: “Yes! Fully support this.”



