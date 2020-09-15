Preity Zinta tests negative for COVID-19 following third round of testing in the UAE

Bollywood actress and icon Preity Zinta recently went on a trip to the UAE to partake in the Twenty-20 tournament scheduled for September.

However, for now the actress has been spending all of her time in isolation and has been sharing updates via her social media platform. Her most recent revolved around her third COVID-19 test and fans are elated over the good news.

Preity took to Instagram to announce the news, that too with an interesting twist. The video in question features a video of her undergoing the test, alongside music accompaniment.

Alongside her video was a caption that read, “3rd Covid test was done and the result was Negative. I’m so happy and relieved and grateful to this wonderful lady for being gentle while testing cuz it’s quite an experience getting a covid test. Now two more tests to go and 2 more days in quarantine I’ve been so jet lagged that I got my quarantine days wrong It’s #Day5 of Quarantine today.” (sic)

This is not the first time the actress has addressed raging fears surrounding COVID-19 either. Preity has been keeping fans in the loop regarding all of her testing results from the very beginning..

Following her second COVID-19 testing the actress wrote, “Day 2 of Quarantine is all about being positive in life and crossing your fingers and praying that you are negative post a Covid test. It’s always a bit scary when you take this test so fingers crossed Take care n stay safe guys”

For the unversed, the real reason why the star whisked herself away to the UAE was so she could play in the Twenty-20 tournament starting in late September.



